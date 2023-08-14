Tips and strategy for winning your 2023 2-QB fantasy football league

Fantasy football leagues that require starting two quarterbacks seem to be increasingly popular. It’s a fun twist on the traditional fantasy setup, as exposure to more signal-callers can significantly impact draft strategy and the overall makeup of your squad.

Below, we’ll run through some tips and strategies to help you climb the leaderboard in your 2-QB fantasy leagues for 2023.

Settings

In 2-QB fantasy leagues, you start two quarterbacks each week instead of one, as in traditional fantasy football. This emphasizes the significance of the quarterback position and the need for depth in that role.

In standard fantasy leagues, people often draft a quarterback after filling out most of their other starting positions. However, in 2-QB leagues, waiting too long can leave you settling for less desirable quarterback options.

First-round pick

Understand that the top four quarterbacks — Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Joe Burrow — will probably be drafted in the first round. There’s a chance that others like Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson will get scooped up early, too.

Getting a cornerstone signal-caller in the first round is a luxury. However, if you miss out on the “Big Four”, don’t panic. It’s a perfectly viable strategy to grab a star RB/WR like Christian McCaffrey, Justin Jefferson, or Ja’Marr Chase then scoop up a quarterback when the draft snakes back around.

When to draft a QB?

There are a few schools of thought here. If you can grab a top-four quarterback in the first round, then that makes plenty of sense. However, don’t make the mistake of reaching just because there’s a run on quarterbacks.

Grabbing a quarterback in the first two rounds is a logical approach. Then, you either grab your second QB relatively soon after or wait and grab several quarterbacks while hoping one turns into a solid option.

When to draft a TE?

Because there’s more of an emphasis on quarterbacks, the tight end position takes somewhat of a backseat. However, you can still find reasonable tight ends in rounds five through eight of a 12-person league if you are willing to wait. Round 5 would yield someone like T.J. Hockenson while Round 8 is looking at Pat Freiermuth and David Njoku.

Sleeper picks

This is risky, but it makes sense in a 2-QB league. We aren’t sure how many games Kyler Murray will play this season, and if his rushing ability will be anywhere close to his career rates. However, he’ll probably be drafted late (even for this format), making him an interesting lottery ticket. Just make sure your team isn’t asking too much of him. Take another late-round quarterback like Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell, or Matthew Stafford (all sleeper picks themselves) to cover your basis.

Players to fade

Trey Lance seems to be a popular late-round pick in 2-QB leagues. I understand the appeal there. What if he starts for the 49ers? What if Brock Purdy gets hurt or the sophomore slump sets in? However, I believe that Purdy should start and be San Francisco’s quarterback moving forward. Instead of playing guessing games, you could draft real starters like Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett, or Desmond Ridder in this range.

Summary

There are several routes you can take when it comes to 2-QB fantasy leagues. Plenty of strategy depends on whether or not you land a top-four quarterback in the early rounds. Still, there is plenty of depth with some sleeper options to slot into your second signal-caller spot. Don’t overreact to a run on quarterbacks in your draft, because it will happen. Map out a strategy and understand your options.