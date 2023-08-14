Derrick Henry vs. Tony Pollard: Fantasy football showdown

As the fantasy season inches closer and managers prepare for their upcoming drafts, the running back position remains an all-too-valuable roster spot to fill, despite what the ongoing conversation in the NFL may be. But when presented with the opportunity to choose your RB1, it begs the question of whether you should go with an absolute workhorse, or instead, opt for someone that can remain an efficient fantasy play for the marathon of the fantasy season.

In this scenario, we’re stacking up two veterans in the backfield who have proven to be the focal point of their respective offenses over the last few seasons.

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fantasy managers have been waiting for King Henry to finally lose a step, and yet the Titans running back never fails to get the job done. Last season, the three-time Pro Bowler logged 349 carries for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns. To those that are worried about the wear and tear on those tires, his 349 carries actually led the NFL last season. He also put together a career year in the passing game, having finished with 33 receptions on 41 targets for 398 yards.

It will be curious to see whether the addition of wide receiver Deandre Hopkins, coupled with the hope that Ryan Tannehill will remain healthy for the season, can help elevate Henry’s fantasy ceiling to another level in 2023.

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Pollard is coming off a breakout season in which he logged 193 carries for 1,007 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, which all marked career-highs for the Cowboys tailback. He also added 39 receptions on 55 targets for 371 yards through the air and three touchdowns, highlighting his value for fantasy managers in PPR leagues. After averaging 14.3 half-point PPR fantasy points per game last season, he finished as the overall RB7.

And yet, the belief is that Pollard can very well take his game to another level now that he is the undisputed RB1 in Dallas. Following the Cowboys parting ways with Ezekiel Elliot, Pollard’s fantasy ceiling should be raised with the expectation that he’ll be a key engine of the offense.

Fantasy football verdict

Despite Henry continuing to prove Father Time wrong again and again, the upside of Pollard in Dallas is too good to pass up. He already proved to be a borderline RB1/RB2 option when he had to share the backfield with Elliott, and now the door is wide open for him to maximize the starting role given to him. Additionally, the jury is still out on whether Hopkins’ addition will be a net positive for Henry’s fantasy value.