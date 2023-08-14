Kyle Pitts vs. Mark Andrews: Fantasy football showdown

As the fantasy season inches closer and managers prepare for their upcoming drafts, the tight end position is one of the roster spots that extra consideration should be given. As one of the top-heavy positions in fantasy football, managers will need to decide whether to leverage a high draft pick on one of the elite names or opt for an option with a lower ADP.

In this scenario, we’re looking at two talented pass-catchers that enter the 2023 season with differing situations on offense.

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Pitts has the skill set to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL, but he has yet to translate that belief into production on the field. Despite consistently boasting a high ADP for his position, the reality is that fantasy managers have been burned by drafting him high before, and it could be another case of the same story in 2023.

Not only was he limited to 10 games last season due to injury, but in those limited appearances he averaged just 5.9 targets per game.

The Falcons also enter a shaky situation at the quarterback position, as the team will hand over the starting job to second-year man Desmond Ridder. Should Ridder face a steep learning curve or endure some growing pains in year two, it will only limit Pitts’ fantasy ceiling.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Andrews returns for his sixth season in Baltimore after facing a down year, by his standards, in 2022. The three-time Pro Bowler finished with just 847 receiving yards and five touchdowns, marking the fewest in either category since the 2020 season. Despite appearing in 15 games, Andrews’ fantasy ceiling was surely impacted by the injuries to franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was limited to 12 games for the second-straight season.

Despite the drop in yards and touchdowns, Andrews finished as TE4 in PPR leagues with an average of 12.7 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy football verdict

Andrews has a far better quarterback situation to work with now that Jackson has been signed to a long-term extension. While there are injury concerns for Baltimore’s signal-caller, there’s more security from a fantasy point of view as opposed to Ridder, who enters the 2023 season with plenty of question marks.

The Ravens also welcome a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken and with a reported increased emphasis on passing the ball, it makes Andrews the more attractive fantasy candidate at his position.