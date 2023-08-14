Chris Olave vs. Garrett Wilson: Fantasy football showdown

The NFL season is just around the corner with Week 1 kicking off on September 7, and that means there’s plenty to be excited about especially in terms of fantasy in the weeks leading up to it. As you gear up for your fantasy drafts, we’re looking deeper into some positional battles across the NFL and shed some light on who we think would be the better pick between any two given players. In this case, we’re looking into who to draft first between two talented second-year wide receivers.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Olave had a great showing in his rookie season, catching 72-of-119 for a total of 1,042 yards on the campaign, averaging 14.5 yards per reception. He found the end zone four times and will look to only improve upon that this season. He spent the majority of his rookie year with Andy Dalton under center, but he’ll have plenty of room for improvement with the addition of Derek Carr as the Saints’ QB1. Michael Thomas will be making his return to the squad after missing 15 weeks with an injury last season, but that should drive Olave to fight even harder to earn the WR1 spot with the veteran back in action.

Olave’s efficiency and his skill set down the field should be a great match with his new QB, and Carr will be spoiled for choice as he fleshes out his favorite target heading into the 2023 season.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Wilson also had a strong showing in his rookie season, catching 83-of-147 for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns with the Jets last year. That should only improve this year, especially with the addition of QB Aaron Rodgers under center. Wilson averaged 12.6 PPR fantasy points per game last season, but with a solid and accurate QB like Rodgers now in the mix, his stats should see a huge boost as he’s poised for a breakout season.

Wilson is ranked at No. 9 in the WR ADP list and No. 20 overall, so he would be an easy receiver to snag early on in your fantasy draft if you want to lock him down for this season.

Fantasy football verdict

Take Garrett Wilson, who looks likely to improve the most with the huge upgrade at quarterback for the Jets this season. He should immediately be seen as a WR2 with a high likelihood of becoming a WR1 in 2023.