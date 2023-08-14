Worst WR strength of schedules for 2023 fantasy football

The wide receiver position has evolved into one of the more critical pieces to an offense not only in the NFL but within fantasy football leagues as well. Having a star wideout can turn the tide in your favor on a given week, while an under-the-radar flex could propel you to the postseason. But first, it’s essential to look ahead and identify which names to be cautious of in case a particularly tough schedule limits their fantasy upside.

Here are the fantasy wide receivers with the toughest schedules in 2023.

Worst receiving schedules

George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

Expectations are high when it comes to the Steelers taking a leap in 2023, but their receiving corps will face a handful of teams that were stellar in the secondary last year. Pittsburgh’s two AFC North foes, the Browns and the Bengals, both ranked in the bottom 10 in points allowed to opposing wideouts in 2022, with an average of 27.6 fantasy points per game allowed to the position. A jump in efficiency from Kenny Pickett will be paramount to success this season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, New England Patriots

Before hypothesizing how a Bill O’Brien offense in New England will look like, fantasy managers would be wise to assess the strength of the schedule against receivers like JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Patriots will face the Jets twice, the Eagles in their opener, the Chargers, and the Broncos this season. Each of those teams ranked in the bottom 10 in points allowed to wide receivers last season. That’s a tough draw for Smith-Schuster, who will look to acclimate to both a new playbook and a new team this fall.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Lamb will remain a WR1 for whichever fantasy manager drafts him to their team, but he’ll earn every point against one of the league’s tougher schedules against receivers. Dallas begins the year against the Jets, who allowed the fewest fantasy points per game (24.1) to receivers last year, and the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year in Sauce Gardner. They will also match up against the Eagles twice as well as the Seahawks, who both ranked in the bottom five in opponent scoring by receivers.

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Aside from Jimmy Garoppolo’s lack of a deep ball, Adams will face a string of tough pass defenses that include the Broncos, who are led by All-Pro Patrick Surtain II. Denver allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to receivers in 2022 and given that Adams will face them twice as division rivals, it will be intriguing to see how he fares with his new quarterback. Las Vegas will also face the Chargers and Jets, who each ranked in the bottom eight in fantasy points allowed to the position.