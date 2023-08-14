Worst QB strength of schedules for 2023 fantasy football

As fantasy managers begin to prepare for the coming season with draft analysis and ADP assessments, picking the right quarterback for your roster could make or break a season. While there are a handful of elite signal-callers in today’s league, a tough passing defense could throw a wrench into what feels like a layup matchup. Before you draft your signal-caller, be sure to check how difficult their schedules will be for the new season.

Here are the fantasy quarterbacks with the toughest passing schedules in 2023.

Worst passing schedules

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

There’s an inkling of hope for the Patriots' offense after they brought in Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator. O’Brien worked with Jones during their days in college with Alabama, and they’ll need their rapport to be on display against one of the toughest schedules in the league. With the league’s toughest strength of schedule, Jones will go up against three of the top seven toughest defenses for fantasy quarterbacks in 2022.

Last year, quarterbacks averaged just 11.5 fantasy points against the Eagles, 12.2 fantasy points against the Cowboys, and 12.7 fantasy points per game against the Bills. Jones will face all three of those pass defenses this season, including Buffalo twice.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

Garoppolo has never averaged more than 15 fantasy points per game in a season, largely due to the fact that he’s had a strong running game to work with in both New England and San Francisco. Coupled with the fact that Garoppolo will reunite with Josh McDaniels, whose offense is inspired by his Patriots’ playbook, the job ahead won’t get any easier as he faces some of the toughest defenses against fantasy quarterbacks.

The Raiders will face the Broncos twice as well as the Bills on the road in Week 2 of the regular season. Denver allowed just 13.01 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2022, while Buffalo surrendered just 12.7 fantasy points per game to signal-callers. Garoppolo has also never been potent in throwing the ball deep downfield, having averaged 4.8 completed air yards per completion last season, the second-fewest over his last five seasons.

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

The second-year quarterback has been handed the starting reigns in 2023, and he’ll begin his sophomore campaign with a rough stretch through the first quarter of the season. From Week 2 to Week 4, Washington will face the Broncos, Bills, and Eagles, with the first and latter of that run coming on the road. Each of those three teams allowed fewer than 14.0 fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers last season, which means Howell could be in for a true “welcome to the NFL” moment against these pass defenses.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

As Cousins looks to continue his rapport with All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, he’ll have the challenge of facing a handful of the league’s toughest defenses against fantasy quarterbacks. The Eagles, 49ers, Packers, and Bengals all allowed fewer than 14 fantasy points per game to the position last season, and Cousins will go on the road to face Cincinnati in Week 15, who allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks (10.52) in 2022.