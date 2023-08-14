Best TE strength of schedules for 2023 fantasy football

The 2023 NFL season is on the horizon and fantasy football draft season has begun. Every year, teams are assigned a new set of games against different opponents that are usually based on the standings from last season. They’ll also have a few new divisions to compete with from the previous season along with their traditional divisional showdowns.

Here we’ll go over tight end strength of schedule based on win totals and fantasy numbers from 2022.

Best TE schedules

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

A knee injury and poor quarterback doomed Pitts’ sophomore campaign last fall and he’ll look to bounce back with a strong campaign this year. What will help him is the Falcons having the weakest strength of schedule in the NFL based on their opponents’ combined winning percentage from last year.

Atlanta will have matchups against the Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Buccaneers, and Detroit Lions, all of whom were bottom 10 defenses against tight ends in fantasy a season ago. Tight ends were able to pull down a league-high 12 touchdowns against the Cardinals last season, as well as average 10.9 fantasy points a game. That makes their Week 10 matchup with the Falcons one to circle if you have Pitts on your roster.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco’s overall strength of schedule ranks right smack dab in the middle of the league at No. 15 and there are several matchups that a veteran All-Pro like Kittle can exploit.

As an NFC West rival, the 49ers will have two matchups with the aforementioned Cardinals as well as the Seahawks, who gave up a league-high 11.5 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Kittle could definitely be stacking quality performances by the midway point of the Niners’ schedule.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

If you’re a believer in Johnson breaking out as a sleeper tight end this season, then you’re in luck because he has the schedule to pull it off.

New Orleans has the second-weakest schedule in the league next to the Falcons and will be matched up against other weaker opponents like the Titans and Texans, along with six division matchups within the weak NFC South. The Titans in particular yielded 98 receptions for 1,130 yards, and six touchdowns to tight ends last year and that presents an opportunity for Johnson to have a big afternoon in their Week 1 opener.

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Engram enters the 2023 season as the eighth-ranked tight end according to Fantasy Pros and the schedule could allow him to jump into the tier of the league’s elite.

Jacksonville has the weakest schedule among all the teams that reached the postseason a year ago and has matchups against the weak AFC South and NFC South to look forward to this season. The Titans, Falcons, and Buccaneers are in the category of teams that yielded at least 8.8 fantasy points per game to tight ends last year and those are the matchups Engram could do the most damage.