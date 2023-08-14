Best WR strength of schedules for 2023 fantasy football

The 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, and fantasy football enthusiasts are looking for every advantage they can get in their upcoming drafts. Wide receiver selections, often the game-changers of fantasy teams, can be heavily influenced by the strength of their schedules. In this article, we dissect the matchups and pinpoint which wide receivers are poised to benefit the most from softer pass defenses in the upcoming season.

Best passing schedules

Mike Evans & Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Evans saw a rather average year in 2022, with a notable exception being his standout Week 17 performance. Godwin, on the other hand, pulled in an impressive 104 catches with over 1,000 yards, though his end zone visits were limited to just three. Tom Brady is no longer steering the ship in Tampa Bay, and having Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask throwing the ball adds a layer of unpredictability to their fantasy prospects. However, a silver lining for fantasy managers is that the Bucs are slated to face several defenses that struggled against wide receivers last season.

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

In his rookie year, London’s stats might not have been eye-popping, with 72 catches for 866 yards and four touchdowns. Yet, he showcased great efficiency in the run-heavy Atlanta offense. He ended the season with over 95 receiving yards in three out of his last five games while seeing eight or more targets in each contest. Looking ahead, the Falcons’ 2023 schedule seems to favor him. They’ll face the Panthers and Buccaneers twice, both of whom are among the top teams giving fantasy points to WRs. Additionally, matchups with the Vikings, Lions, and Titans - all vulnerable against wide receivers - suggest a promising year for London. Don’t bet on a sophomore slump here.

Calvin Ridley & Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ridley’s two-year hiatus has sparked debate in the fantasy community, especially when comparing his draft value to that of Kirk. While Ridley is currently being drafted a few rounds ahead of Kirk, both Jacksonville receivers are set to benefit from an advantageous schedule for fantasy. The Jags will face the Titans twice, and Tennessee was last year’s most generous defense in terms of fantasy points to receivers. Furthermore, matchups against the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Bucs, and Panthers — all in the top ten for fantasy points conceded to receivers — suggest a potentially high-yield season for both Ridley and Kirk. It doesn’t hurt that their QB, Trevor Lawrence, is trending up too.

Ja’Marr Chase & Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

While the talents of Chase and Higgins are undeniable, a favorable schedule only sweetens the deal for prospective drafters. Chase tallied 87 catches, 1,046 yards, and nine touchdowns last year despite missing four games. During his absence, Higgins stepped up, amassing 75 catches, 1,042 yards, and seven touchdowns over the season. With both receivers, along with WR3 Tyler Boyd, set to face defenses like the Titans, 49ers, Bills, Vikings, and Chiefs — all known for being generous to receivers in fantasy points last year — a promising season lies ahead for the trio.