Best RB strength of schedules for 2023 fantasy football

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, fantasy football enthusiasts are gearing up for their drafts, and running back selections can make or break a team. One key factor in making those choices? The strength of their schedules. In this article, we’ll dive deep into which running backs boast the most favorable matchups against weaker run defenses.

Best running back schedules

Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings

With Dalvin Cook gone, Mattison leads the Vikings’ backfield. His fantasy outlook is boosted by a favorable schedule. He’ll face the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers twice, teams that gave up the second and eighth-most fantasy points to RBs last year. Additionally, the Vikings have a crossover with the AFC West, including matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos who ranked 3rd, 7th, and 10th respectively in fantasy points allowed to RBs in 2022.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Gibbs and David Montgomery in the Lions’ backfield share the same sentiment as Mattison’s favorable outlook. Gibbs, especially, seems primed for a key role given the Lions’ 12th overall draft pick investment in him. They likely won’t relegate him to part-time duty. Both Gibbs and Montgomery will benefit from facing the same opponents as mentioned in Mattison’s analysis.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

If you’ve been tracking closely, this won’t surprise you. The Chiefs are set to play nine games against defenses that ranked in the bottom ten for fantasy points given to opposing running backs last year. Game flow shouldn’t be an issue either, as Pacheco should get plenty of carries with the Chiefs favored in most of these matchups.

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Henry has consistently ranked high in fantasy running back charts. While the Titans will still rely on him heavily, age-related concerns are emerging. Yet, the upcoming season seems promising for him. He’ll face the Texans twice, who were the most generous to running backs in fantasy points last year. Additionally, matchups with the Colts (twice), Chargers, Browns, Dolphins, and Seahawks - all top 11 in fantasy points allowed to RBs - bode well for his prospects.