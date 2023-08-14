Best QB strength of schedule for 2023 fantasy football

The 2023 NFL season is on the horizon and fantasy football draft season has begun. Every year, teams are assigned a new set of games against different opponents, usually based on the standings from last season, plus a few new divisions to compete with from the previous season. Here we’ll go over quarterback strength of schedule based on win totals from 2022.

Best Strength of Schedule

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

The Saints have the easiest schedule based on win totals from last season. That means Derek Carr could have a pretty easy time getting through 2023 and is an intriguing sleeper candidate at QB. It’s not a surprise to see an NFC South team at the top of this list. That division is expected to be the weakest after Tom Brady retired. Outside of the division games, the Saints have easy matchups vs. the Colts, Texans, Titans, Rams and Patriots.

Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

Same deal as Carr, the NFC South isn’t expected to be tough this season. That means six games on the easier side, plus games against the AFC South, Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders. Ridder isn’t really someone who should be on your fantasy radar in re-draft formats. He may not be a bad second QB to pick up if he wins the starting job and performs OK early on.

Brock Purdy/Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

It’s unclear who will start for the Niners between Lance and Purdy. Whoever does come out victorious will have a soft schedule. San Fran has easy contests against division opponents in the Cardinals and Rams. The 49ers also play the Steelers, Browns, Bucs and Commanders, games on the softer side.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

There are some teams with an easier schedule than Fields and the Bears. But if we’re looking at elite fantasy QBs who could have an easy time, Fields makes sense to make this list. The NFC North may be tough but none of the three other teams have elite defenses. That should create great fantasy environments for the run-happy Fields. On top of that the Bears play the Broncos, Commanders, Raiders, Cardinals and the entire NFC South division. That’s a mix of bad defenses and teams the Bears can defeat, making for more competitive games.