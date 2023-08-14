Who is Ahsoka Tano? Everything you need to know before the latest Disney Plus series

The highly-anticipated Star Wars series Ahsoka arrives on Disney Plus on August 23. But before you see the continuation of her story, let’s look back at where the character has been.

Witness Rosario Dawson’s journey to becoming Ahsoka.@AhsokaOfficial, a Star Wars Original series, is streaming August 23 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pfrqOlwhHW — Star Wars (@starwars) July 10, 2023

Ahsoka Tano may be an immensely popular character now, but that was not always the case. Star Wars fans were skeptical to say the least when the character was introduced in the 2008 animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Sent by Grandmaster Yoda to become Anakin Skywalker’s padawan learner, “Snips” as she would be dubbed had to earn the respect and loyalty of “Sky Guy,” which she would accomplish along with that of the audience.

The follow-up animated series, which would air from 2008-14 before a one-season revival in 2020, would see Ahsoka become a pivotal character to the canon. Created by George Lucas and Dave Filoni, Ahsoka was intended to help bridge the gap between the padawan Skywalker seen in 2002’s Attack of the Clones and the Jedi Knight Skywalker seen in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. In story, Yoda assigned Ahsoka as Anakin’s padawan to help the young Jedi grow and to help teach detachment.

Clone Wars viewers got to see Ahsoka grow up and partake in several important character arcs, including a trip to Mortis which not only see Ahsoka die and be resurrected by the Daughter but also teased Anakin’s future turn to Dark Side. And of course, there was the bombing of the Jedi Temple for which Ahsoka was wrongly accused. Even though her name was cleared, she still chose to leave the Jedi Order and the entire ordeal further damaged Anakin’s trust in the Council and the Order, making him ripe for Palpatine to manipulate.

After several years’ delay, viewers finally got to see the famed Siege of Mandalore in the final season of Clone Wars in 2020. This included the return of Ahsoka, first in the underworld of Coruscant with the Martez sisters before she is recruited by Bo-Katan to help in ridding Mandalore of a returned Maul. This brought her back into Anakin and Obi-Wan’s orbit, although the chagrin of her old master she was a bit guarded. She did get to reconnect with her old master, who, in a nod to his somewhat controlling nature and his refusal to let go, returned her lightsabers which he “improved” before she was given the 332nd battalion to face Maul on Mandalore.

That Siege of Mandalore saw Ahsoka back with the clones, including old friend Rex, and featured one of the best lightsaber duels in ALL of Star Wars — animated, live-action, whatever — in “Phantom Apprentice.”

Eventually, she would capture Maul, but en route to Coruscant, she feels Anakin fall and Order 66 is enacted and she has to fight for her life. Eventually, she removes Rex’s inhibitor chip and the two are able to survive and eventually after crashing their ship are able to fade away as the Empire rises. She secretly attends Padme Amidala’s funeral on Naboo, where she runs into Bail Organa, which would in time eventually lead to her joining his nascent Rebellion.

Ahsoka also becomes a central figure in Star Wars Rebels, first serving as the secret agent known as Fulcrum, who was aiding the Rebellion in secret. She is introduced to the Ghost crew, including former Jedi padawan Kanan Jarrus (formerly Caleb Dume) and his apprentice Ezra Bridger. She helped both Jedi, providing guidance and knowledge from her own training and even had a chance to reconnect with old friend Rex and introduce him to the team. After several missions with the Ghost crew, Ahsoka eventually comes face to face with both Maul and Darth Vader in the two-part Rebels season finale, “Twilight of the Apprentice.” She is initially forced to join with Maul in battling Inquisitors at the Sith temple on Malachor but eventually is forced to duel him once again with her new white lightsabers before running off to stop Vader from killing Ezra. Vader attempts to sway Ahsoka to the Dark Side, saying they need not be adversaries and that the Emperor would have mercy if she aided in hunting down the remaining Jedi. She then says she was beginning to think she knew who Vader was under the mask, but that it was impossible as her master could never be that vile. Vader bites back that Anakin Skywalker was weak and that he destroyed him, leading Ahsoka to vow to avenge his death. Upon being told revenge is not the Jedi way, Ahsoka says she’s no Jedi before beginning the duel.

We don’t fully learn Ashoka’s fate at the end of the episode, although Morai, a female convor with ties to the Daughter from the Mortis arc in Clone Wars is seen as Vader walks away. After years of speculation and fan campaigning, Filoni revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2017 that she, in fact, did live and would return to Rebels. It is revealed that Ezra saves Ahsoka thanks to a portal on the mysterious World Between Worlds, which could play a role in the upcoming Ahsoka series.

Disney XD has a full Ahsoka compilation of Ahsoka’s adventures during her time on Rebels if you’re looking to catch up.

Ahsoka is never seen, obviously, in the original trilogy, but we know she lives as she is seen in the second season episode of The Mandalorian, The Jedi, as Din Djarin attempts to reunite Grogu with his people — the Jedi. After being led to Corvus and Ahsoka by her old comrade Bo-Katan, The Mandalorian attempts to get Ahsoka to train Grogu. We learn more about Grogu’s origins through Ahsoka, and she is hesitant to train him because she senses his attachment to The Mandalorian and she’s seen what that type of attachment can do to even the most well-trained Jedi Knights, the best of them, a reference to Anakin. They do come to an understanding that will see them team up to take on Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth. Ahsoka defeats Elsbeth in a duel and demands to know where Grand Admiral Thrawn is, effectively kick-starting our journey to the new Ahsoka series.

If that’s all too much, the Star Wars YouTube channel was kind enough to provide a TL:DR on Ahsoka in 30 seconds.

Two episodes of Ahsoka will drop on August 23 and the series will extend for eight episodes.

Check out the new poster for #Ahsoka and experience the two-episode series premiere of the Star Wars Original series, streaming August 23 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/3cvk6YzGpT — Ahsoka (@ahsokaofficial) July 11, 2023

Check out the full trailer below