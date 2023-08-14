Here’s everything you need to know before doing a 12-team NFL Best Ball draft

The Best Ball fantasy football format continues to rise in popularity each year with a simpler way to manage a fantasy football team.

For those wondering what Best Ball Fantasy Football is all about, it’s not hard to get started. The most important aspect of Best Ball is the draft because after that there isn’t much for you to do. The Best Ball format takes your team and automatically sets your lineup based on whoever on the roster posted the best numbers.

The great thing about Best Ball is that the draft means everything! Once you draft a team, you’re just a fan like everyone else. If your team turns out to be a dud, it’s a long season because you won’t have the luxury of trades and roster moves to salvage things.

2023 NFL Best Ball: 12-team strategy

The preferred strategy in Best Ball is to stack your roster with teammates. If you’re going to draft Aaron Rodgers, you want to be in a position to grab Garrett Wilson and maybe Mecole Hardman as well. If Rodgers tosses for 400 yards and three touchdowns, there’s a very good chance that Wilson and Hardman are going to get in on some of that action.

Some basic notes everyone should know:

— Pay attention to the bye weeks.

— With no trades or wire pickups, you need depth and balance.

— Save the risky picks for later in the draft.

There are some significant differences between strategizing for a 12-team league as compared to a 10-team league. The DraftKings format doesn’t change — it’s 20 players under a PPR scoring system. But whereas in a 10-team league, there’s a good chance everyone walks away with a top QB, RB and WR, those chances are slightly less in a 12-team league.

The best pre-draft strategy is to have a pre-draft strategy. This draft is your only chance to put this team together, so you have to decide if you want an elite QB and a top wide receiver or if you’re going to draft a running back in the first round no matter what or if you’re going to load up on wide receivers early and try to get lucky with a top 15-ish quarterback later. Concede the fact that it’s likely you’ll only get proven elite players at two of the three positions.

Running backs will be at a premium but don’t reach. If you’re drafting 11th and eight of the first 10 players selected are running backs, you’ll probably be better stacking a QB/WR combination and conceding that you’ll have to find a mid-range running back.

In a 12-team league, you should be strong at one position and the easiest position to do that with is wide receiver. If you aren’t going to be part of the run-on running backs or quarterbacks, try to get as many wide receivers in the top 50 as you can. The NFL is a passing league and the better wide receivers are going to be posting consistent big numbers all season.

You also might want to do more research on rookies, especially the ones drafted outside of the first round. Are there some third or fourth-round skill players that are likely to start? There’s a good chance you can get them later in the draft and they will pay dividends in the second half of the season.

In a 12-team league, you might have to go for upside a little earlier. Maybe you’re high on a couple of younger tight ends that you can put on the roster later in the draft. That will allow you to allocate more resources to the areas where you want proven performers.