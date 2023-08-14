Best teams to stack in NFL Best Ball for 2023 season

It’s Best Ball SZN and if you’re here, chances are you’re grinding contests. In a lot of ways, Best Ball is an alternative to futures betting, buying stock in players you think are going to thrive this season. One strategy in Best Ball — and season-long — is team stacking. Here we’re going to go over some of the top teams to stack in Best Ball for 2023.

2023 NFL Best Ball: Top Team Stacks

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, QB

Travis Kelce, TE

Isiah Pacheco, RB

Skyy Moore, WR

You can mix and match a bit with a Chiefs stack but there’s a good variation of early- and late-round options. You may need to reach in certain slots to make sure you land the Mahomes-Kelce stack. After that, it’s just making sure you lock in Pacheco and Moore. Really you can do whichever skill guys you like the most. Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Jerick McKinnon are other skill players to consider. Pacheco feels like the safest bet at RB and should get most of the early-down and goal-line work. Moore has the most upside at wideout and could start if Toney’s injuries persist.

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen, QB

Stefon Diggs, WR

Dalton Kinkaid, TE

Gabriel Davis, WR

We’ll address the elephant in the room first. Yes, people are down on Davis after last season. Many believed he would break out and that didn’t happen. Remember, he dealt with injuries for much of last season despite playing 15 games. He also had a huge game in the playoffs vs. Miami. Davis is boom-bust but if he can enter the season 100% healthy, it could mean we get the breakout a year late.

Kinkaid is getting more hype at TE than Dawson Knox. The Bills may start Knox to begin the season but Kinkaid will be involved in the passing game. All it takes is a few strong weeks and Kinkaid shouldn’t have trouble supplanting Knox. Kinkaid is already impressing at training camp and profiles as a legit TE1.

The Allen-Diggs stack is pretty standard here. You should be able to snag them in the second and third rounds in your draft, ideally if you have a later pick on the turn. Kinkaid you may need to reach for but Davis shouldn’t be very sought-after.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts, QB

AJ Brown, WR

DeVonta Smith, WR

Dallas Goedert, TE

If you don’t want to go all out on the receiving stack, consider RB D’Andre Swift. He could see plenty of work in the passing game and you’d lock down pretty much the entirety of the rushing TD share between him and Hurts. The Eagles don’t have a ton of depth behind those three receivers; Quez Watkins is the No. 3 WR. So Brown, Smith and Goedert should see almost all the production in the passing game. The only potential snag in this stack is it may be tough to draft Hurts, Brown and Smith. You should be able to swing Brown-Hurts in the second and third. Then maybe Smith in the fourth. If not, try the Swift stack route.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, QB

Calvin Ridley, WR

Travis Etienne Jr., RB

Christian Kirk, WR

You can also mix up this stack if you want to avoid Etienne and the ground game. He should see work as a pass-catcher, however, and you’d get a very big portion of the Jaguars’ TD equity with those four. TE Evan Engram may be easier to draft in this stack, so he’s in consideration. But the Jaguars' offense should finish in the top 10 overall and could push for top-5 territory if Lawrence takes another step and Ridley doesn’t miss a beat. This also shouldn’t be too difficult a stack to draft given where each player is going.