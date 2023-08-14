Washington Commanders projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

It’s a new day in Washington because the league approved the sale of the team, and now Dan Snyder is no longer in control. There is a chance that they won’t be the Commanders for much longer, which would give the team their third name change in the last five years. Their big off-season acquisition was bringing over OC Eric Bieniemy from the Chiefs to run their offense. They finished the 2022 season 8-8-1, which is not bad, but in the NFC East is not early good enough to compete for the division or playoffs.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Washington Commanders ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Commanders depth chart 2023

Former fifth-round pick Sam Howell now has the keys to the offense in Washington, and the hope is that he can be the guy to this unit to the next level. Last season the team used a combination of Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke to run the show last year. Both guys are gone, and Jacoby Brissett will be the backup this season.

As far as skill position players go, they have one of the best in WR Terry McLaurin, and second-year WR Jahan Dotson came on strong toward the end of the season. They also have Curtis Samuel, who is a dual threat as a running. The trio of Big Ten receivers combine for one of the best in the league. RB Brian Robinson Jr. is full-go this season after missing the beginning of last season recovering from a gunshot wound. Antonio Gibson is his backup and a very good option as an RB2. Converted QB Logan Thomas has transformed himself into a legit threat as TE1 in this league and will be a nice weapon for Howell.

Defensively, the team signed DT Daron Payne signed a four-year, $90 million dollar deal in the offseason to be the anchor of the defense. He pairs well with Jonathan Allen, Chase Young, and Montez Sweat on the edges. Young has been the subject of trade rumors during the offseason, but nothing emerged, so he is with the team for the last year of his rookie deal. Injures have plagued him, which leaves a question mark about his future.

The defensive line is the strength of the defense, but they still have good players aside from that unit. David Mayo, Cody Barton, and Jamin Davis round out the linebacking corp. Kendall Fuller, Kamren Curl, Darrick Forrest, and Emmanuel Forbes will round out the secondary. Both units are solid, and if they play to their full potential can help this defense be a top-15 unit in the league. The defense has carried this team over the past few years and may still need to, depending on how the offense can perform this season.

Commanders fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Sam Howell Jacoby Brissett Jake Fromm

Running back

Brian Robinson Jr. Antonio Gibson Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Wide receiver

Terry McLaurin Jahan Dotson Curtis Samuel Dyami Brown Byron Pringle

Tight end

Logan Thomas John Bates

Kicker