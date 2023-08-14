Minnesota Vikings projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings started with an 8-1 record last year, finishing the season at 13-4 while winning the NFC North. However, 11 of their 13 wins came within one score, which signaled to many that Minnesota’s impressive record was more about luck than anything. The Vikings also had a negative point differential in the regular season. The skeptics eventually got the last laugh, as the Vikings lost at home 31-24 to the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round.

Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was relieved of his responsibilities, and former Miami Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores, will take his spot. The Vikings also moved on from veterans like RB Dalvin Cook, WR Adam Thielen, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, LB Eric Kendricks, and others in the offseason.

With some new faces at a few positions, here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Minnesota Vikings ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Vikings depth chart 2023

QB Kirk Cousins is on the last year of his contract with the Vikings, so this is an important season for his future. WR Justin Jefferson, WR K.J. Osborn, and TE T.J. Hockenson will return as his primary pass-catchers. Rookie Jordan Addison of the USC Trojans will take Thielen’s spot at wide receiver. RB Alexander Mattison is now the lead running back after the team did not bring back Cook. Mattison has shown flashes in spot duty over the years, but now he’ll have an opportunity to showcase his true potential.

The defense will look different, but that’s not necessary a bad thing, as this unit struggled for most of last season. CB Byron Murphy was signed to help out the defensive backfield and Mekhi Blackmon of USC should see time at corner as well. Marcus Davenport and Dean Lowry were brought in to present a formidable pass rush alongside Danielle Hunter.

Vikings fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins Nick Mullens Jaren Hall

Running back

Alexander Mattison Ty Chandler Kene Nwangwu

Wide receiver

Justin Jefferson Jordan Addison K.J. Osborn Jalen Raegor Brandon Powell

Tight end

T.J. Hockenson Josh Oliver

Kicker