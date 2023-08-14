Tennessee Titans projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans finished the 2022 season with a 7-10 record a year after winning the NFC South. QB Ryan Tannehill suffered an injury, so the team was forced to play a combination of rookie Malik Willis and Joshua Dobbs. Tannehill is healthy, but the team drafted Will Levis as the possibility of being the QB of the future. They also signed DeAndre Hopkins before the start of training camp to be WR1.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Tennessee Titans ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Tannehill will have plenty of weapons this season. RB Derrick Henry is back and ready to go. Along with Hopkins, second-year WR Treylon Burks has looked good in camp and is expected to take a big leap in year two. TE Chigoziem Okonkwo will be a solid receiving option. Tannehill has all he needs to be successful and could have numbers for a low QB! or high QB2 in fantasy this season.

Star DT Jeffrey Simmons signed a four-year deal in the offseason to remain with the team, and DE Harold Landry is in year two of a five-year deal. The secondary might be a bit of a question mark for them this season, but the defense should still be a solid unit, especially as long as Mike Vrabel is in control.

Titans fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Ryan Tannehill Will Levis Malik Willis

Running back

Derrick Henry Tyjae Spears Hassan Haskins

Wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins Treylon Burks Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Kyle Phillips Chris Moore

Tight end

Chigoziem Okonkwo Trevon Wesco Kevin Rader

Kicker