Houston Texans projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The Houston Texans finished the 2022 season 3-13-1 and wound up with the No. 2 pick in the draft after winning a meaningless game against the Colts at the end of the season. It’s a new day, with C.J. Stroud as the franchise QB and former LB DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach. They made a shocker of a move in the draft to trade back up and get Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr. to set their defensive pillar for the future.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Houston Texans ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Stroud should be QB1 and will go through his rookie struggles, but from all accounts looks good so far in training. He has Nico Collins as WR1, but John Metchie III is back after missing his rookie season due to a battle with Leukemia. They also signed Robert Woods in free agency to be a veteran presence in the room. Rb Damien Pierce had over 1,000 all-purpose yards and will be good for Stroud to ease himself in.

Anderson should come in and be productive from day 1. CB Derek Stingley Jr should improve on a solid year 1., and be one of the cornerstones of this defense. They have veterans sprinkled around the defense, like safety Jimmie Ward and LB Denzel Perryman. With Ryans at the helm, the defense will improve and has the potential to be one of the most improved units in the league.

Texans fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

C.J. Stroud Davis Mills

Running back

Dameon Pierce Devin Singletary Dare Ogunbowale Mike Boone

Wide receiver

Nico Collins Robert Woods John Metchie III Tank Dell Noah Brown

Tight end

Dalton Schultz Teagan Quitoriano

Kicker