Pittsburgh Steelers projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The Steelers were finding their balance in 2022. After selecting Kenny Pickett in the draft, they made him earn his starting spot over Mitch Trubisky, and while it wasn’t perfect, there was plenty to be optimistic about. They finished the season at a respectable 9-8, and are continuing to build. In the offseason, they strengthened their defense with some key draft picks and grabbed two new receiving options for Pickett in Allen Robinson and Darnell Washington.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Kenny Pickett has officially earned the starting job heading into the 2023 season after taking over from Mitch Trubisky last year. Pickett passed for over 2,400 yards last season, throwing seven touchdowns and nine picks. While that interception number doesn’t sound ideal, he significantly improved on that throughout the season. Trubisky remains the backup.

Pickett’s targets will include George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, Allen Robinson, and Diontae Johnson. Johnson and Pickens both notched over 800 receiving yards for Pittsburgh last season, and Freiermuth had over 700. Najee Harris continues at running back after breaking the 1,000-yard mark last season. The Steelers are prioritizing building their offense around Pickett and drafted an offensive tackle in the first round of the 2023 draft.

On the other end of the field, the Steelers added a starting cornerback in this year’s draft in Joey Porter, Jr. He joins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the secondary. They lost a few key players to free agency this year but beefed up the defensive line with a draft pick and resigning Larry Ogunjobi. Last season, the Steelers allowed 4,2 yards per carry, sixth in the NFL.

Quarterback

Kenny Pickett Mitch Trubisky

Running back

Najee Harris Jaylen Warren Anthony McFarland, Jr.

Wide receiver

Diontae Johnson George Pickens Allen Robinson II Calvin Austin III Gunner Olszewski

Tight end

Pat Freiermuth Connor Heyward Darnell Washington

Kicker