Seattle Seahawks projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

In the first year without their long-time franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks improved their record from the previous year to end the year 9–8, finishing second in the NFC West Seattle and claiming the final NFC wild-card berth, making the playoffs after a one-year absence.

Despite the positives to come out of last season, it’s wise to remember that Seattle did catch a break to make the playoffs when the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers in last year’s regular-season finale. In the aftermath, it allowed the Seahawks to assess their roster and make upgrades where necessary, namely on the defensive side of the ball where they allowed way too many big plays.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Seattle Seahawks ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Seahawks depth chart 2023

The Seahawks were able to bring quarterback Smith back after his surprise Pro Bowl season from the 32-year-old, who will work under center with a returning plethora of weapons around him. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett lead the receiving corps on the outside, while the backfield will boast Kenneth Walker III after a promising rookie campaign that included rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns.

Among the newcomers to the fold are rookies Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zach Charbonnet, who will give an added boost of depth both on the outside and in the backfield.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Seahawks brought back franchise icon Bobby Wagner to man their middle linebacker spot, while they used the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on cornerback Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois. In addition to signing defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, they added safety Julian Love and defensive lineman Jarran Reed on smaller deals to give some veteran experience to what was largely a young defense in 2022.

Quarterback

Geno Smith Drew Lock

Running back

Kenneth Walker III Zach Charbonnet DeeJay Dallas

Wide receiver

DK Metcalf Tyler Lockett Jaxon Smith-Njigba Dareke Young Dee Eskridge (Suspended) Cade Johnson

Tight end

Noah Fant Will Dissly Colby Parkinson

Kicker