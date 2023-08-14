New Orleans Saints projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints finished the 2022 season 7-10 under first-year head coach Dennis Allen. The team had a QB roulette last season between Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston, and Taysom Hill. Those days should be over, as the team went out and got Derek Carr from the Raiders. WR Michael Thomas is back, and Chris Olave emerged as a legitimate threat last season with over 1,000 yards receiving. Rb Alvin Kamara was a bit underwhelming last season with only 897 yards rushing. With the NFC South up for grabs, the Saints hope they’ve done enough to make a run at winning it.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 New Orleans Saints ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Saints depth chart 2023

Carr is QB1 and should still have something left in the tank. With Thomas and Olave, he has two legitimate threats out wide who could both go for 1,000 yards receiving. Kamara is the key, if he can get back to his old self, then the Saints could have one of the better offensive units in the NFC. Another name to look out for is TE Juwan Johnson, who caught 42 passes last year for 508 yards and seven touchdowns. He could be a legitimate TE1 in fantasy.

Defensively, DE Cameron Jordan and S Tyrann Mathieu are back as the stars and leaders of the defense. They added DT Bryan Bresee from Clemson in the draft, along DE Isiah Fosksey. LB Demario Davis is back as the captain of the defense that should be a top-15 unit at least.

Saints fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Derek Carr Jameis Winston

Running back

Alvin Kamara (Suspended) Jamaal Williams Kendre Miller Kirk Merritt

Wide receiver

Chris Olave Michael Thomas Rashid Shaheed Tre’Quan Smith James Washington

Tight end

Juwan Johnson Taysom Hill Foster Moreau

Kicker