Baltimore Ravens projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a 10-7 season for the fourth time in the last five seasons, despite having dealt with injuries for much of the season to their franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson and promising running back J.K. Dobbins. Despite these hurdles, they improved on their 8–9 record from the previous season and qualified for the postseason after missing the playoffs the previous year.

The biggest question mark heading into the offseason was whether the Ravens would give Jackson a long-term extension with a fully guaranteed contract. Despite a prolonged, and public, negotiation period between the two parties, both agreed in principle to a five-year, $260 million extension back in late April. The contract includes $185 million in guaranteed money and is worth $52 million per year, marking the highest in the league.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Baltimore Ravens ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Ravens depth chart 2023

Jackson returns as the starter under center while Dobbins, for the moment, has been placed on the PUP list. Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, and Nelson Agholor join as the newcomers to the receiving corps, which includes star tight end Mark Andrews and veterans Devin Duvernay.

Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen headline a Ravens defense that ranked fifth in yards per play, third in DVOA, and second in EPA per play. Furthermore, opponents averaged only 192.5 pass YPG against Baltimore’s secondary in 2022, which adds veteran newcomer Rock Ya-Sin from the Raiders. However, fantasy managers should be keen to remember that opponents averaged 253.8 pass YPG in the first 12 games against this defense, which finally began to show signs of improvement down the stretch.

Ravens fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson Tyler Huntley

Running back

JK Dobbins Gus Edwards Melvin Gordon Justice Hill

Wide receiver

Odell Beckham, Jr. Zay Flowers Rashod Bateman Devin Duvernay Nelson Agholor

Tight end

Mark Andrews Isaiah Likely

Kicker