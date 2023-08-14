Las Vegas Raiders projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off an underwhelming 6-11 season in which they finished third in the AFC West and failed to return to the postseason. With head coach Josh McDaniels heading into year two of his tenure, the organization rehauled the roster to add players that both fit and are familiar with Mcdaniels' system, with the expectation that the Silver and Black can return to contending in the AFC West.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Raiders depth chart 2023

There’s been a central theme throughout the Raiders' offseason in adding players that are familiar with Josh McDaniels’ offensive scheme. The most significant change is the signing of Jimmy Garoppolo to replace long-time signal-caller Derek Carr, which reunites Garoppolo with McDaniels from their days together in New England. Wideout Jakobi Meyers joins the receiving room after signing through free agency, while rookie tight end Michael Mayer will look to take over the lead duties in the aftermath of Darren Waller being traded to the New York Giants.

Wide receiver Davante Adams returns as the Raiders' best offensive weapon and a key fulcrum of their offense. Hunter Renfrow rounds out the three names to lead the receiving unit, while the veteran Austin Hooper helps add experience to Las Vegas’ tight-end room.

One key name to monitor is of course running back Josh Jacobs, who is coming off the best season of his career in which he led the league in rushing with 1,653 yards on the ground. After being given the franchise tag in the offseason, Jacobs has not yet signed as both he and the Raiders were unable to come to terms on a long-term contract. Until Jacobs confirms that he will sign his tag and play this season, Ameer Abdullah and second-year Zamir White will take the bulk of the carries.

The defense was by no means the strength of the Raiders in 2022, as they ranked 26th in defensive scoring, 19th in rushing defense, 29th in passing yards allowed, and 30th in sacks per game. The bright spot of the unit is two-time pro bowler Maxx Crosby, who finished with 12.5 sacks and a league-leading 22 tackles for loss last season. Chandler Jones will line up on the opposite side of Las Vegas defensive front, while the organization used the seventh overall pick on edge Tyree Wilson out of Texas Tech, who should develop into the heir apparent to Jones on the line.

Raiders fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Jimmy Garoppolo Brian Hoyer Aidan O’Connell

Running back

Josh Jacobs Zamir White Ameer Abdullah Brandon Bolden

Wide receiver

Davante Adams Jakobi Meyers Hunter Renfrow Tre Tucker Phillip Dorsett DeAndre Carter

Tight end

Austin Hooper Michael Mayer

Kicker