Tee Higgins: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is due for another big year in 2023. The Bengals have the strongest wide receiver room in the NFL, featuring two No. 1 options in Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. This is a contract year for Higgins, so we should see him put up even bigger numbers than expected.

2023 Fantasy Football: Tee Higgins Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. His numbers were similar to his 2021 self, but he should make big improvements this season in his contract year. He dealt with some injuries, so the 16 games that he played in weren’t a true representation.

Updated Cincinnati Bengals outlook

A big change for the passing offense will be Irv Smith Jr. as their starting tight end. Hayden Hurst signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency. Smith is a good tight end when on the field but has been hurt by injuries throughout his career. They also signed Orlando Brown Jr. as their left tackle who should help protect Joe Burrow a bit. Brown has been decent in his career but has had some struggles since moving from right tackle to left tackle.

Best-case scenario

Higgins is a top-10 fantasy football wide receiver. He has the ability and we know the Bengals will throw the ball a ton. I think we see Higgins score more touchdowns this season which could push him into the top 10 fantasy wide receivers. If he would’ve been fully healthy in 2022, we would’ve seen him three to four spots higher than his WR17 rankings. Jumping into the top 10 could happen.

Worst-case scenario

We see NFL teams limit guys heading into contract years all the time. If he regresses statistically playing 16-17 games, I think there will be major frustrations. Chase could see his numbers go up this season, however, and that won’t help Higgins. Between the two of them, Chase is their franchise wide receiver and they will target him more than Higgins.

Prediction

Higgins finishes around WR11-WR12 right outside the top 10. I think he surpasses 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns which should put him around there. Burrow has been good at throwing the ball and I think Higgins' big play ability has helped Burrow get to where he is. Higgins wants his targets and if he’s not getting them, should voice his frustrations early in the season.