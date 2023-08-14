Stefon Diggs: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

After the Buffalo Bills were knocked out of the AFC Divisional round at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, all eyes will be on the likes of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs to once again propel the team back into contention in what has increasingly become a tightly contested AFC East division.

2023 Fantasy Football: Stefon Diggs Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Diggs is coming off his third consecutive Pro Bowl season, having caught 108 passes for 1,429 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, the latter marking a career-high. After he lead Buffalo in receiving, he averaged 19.8 PPR fantasy points per game and finished as WR4 in total fantasy scoring for the 2022 season.

Updated Bills outlook

Not much has changed personnel-wise for Buffalo, which bodes well for Diggs’ fantasy upside as they ranked among the league leaders in passing in 2022. The Bills averaged 35.9 pass attempts per game, which was eighth among the 32 teams, while they finished seventh in passing yards per game (258.1). Despite the increased calls for an emphasis on the running game, don’t expect them to shy away from their bread and butter through the air.

Best-case scenario

So long as Buffalo maintains their status as a top-10 team in pass attempts, there should be no shortage of opportunities for Diggs to once again finish as a top-10, likely top-five fantasy receiver in 2023. Despite some hiccups through offseason workouts, it appears that Diggs and Josh Allen’s chemistry continues to be unimpacted, which should set them up for continued success next season.

Worst-case scenario

A significant injury to Diggs or Allen that would force either to miss significant time would obviously throw a wrench into fantasy managers' seasons. It’s very hard to fathom a season of regression for Diggs or Allen, as both have established themselves within the Bills’ offensive scheme and have built themselves as one of the best tandems in the NFL today.

Prediction

Another top-five fantasy season for Diggs seems incredibly likely, and I expect him to hover near the 1,500-yard receiving mark in 2023, which would be just shy of the 1,535 career-best he logged in his first season in Buffalo. Another 20.0 PPR fantasy point average seems in the cards as well for the three-time Pro Bowler.