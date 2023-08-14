Rondale Moore: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals are entering a season of change in 2023 with a new head coach in Jonathan Gannon, the departure of their star receiver, and the uncertain status of their franchise quarterback. All those parameters set up what could be an unknown season for wide receiver Rondale Moore.

2023 Fantasy Football: Rondale Moore Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Moore started in all eight game appearances for the Cardinals last season, recording 41 receptions for 414 yards and one touchdown, with an average of 10.1 yards per reception. In PPR formats he averaged 11 fantasy points per game and finished as WR78 in total fantasy scoring. With some notable offensive changes, Moore could take advantage of the added snaps coming his way.

Updated Cardinals outlook

The two notable changes heading into the 2023 season are the departure of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, as well as the injury status of quarterback Kyler Murray. With Hopkins gone, it opens the door for Moore to embrace an elevated role in the offense, however, that will only go so far as the signal-caller he’ll be playing with. With Murray recovering from torn ACL suffered last season, Colt McCoy is the expected QB1 according to Arizona’s depth chart.

Best-case scenario

I’m not sure if Murray would realistically rush himself back onto the field in what is shaping up to be a rebuilding season for the Cardinals. Even with McCoy under center, Moore could take advantage of a share of the targets that previously went to Hopkins. If Arizona finds themselves consistently playing from behind in 2023, then it should force the Cardinals to pass in garbage time, setting up Moore as a beneficiary for fantasy points.

Worst-case scenario

Moore saw his targets (56), receptions (41), and receiving yards (414) drop compared to his rookie season, and another season of dwindling production would arguably be a worst-case scenario for him and fantasy managers. Truth be told, it’s not outside the realm of possibility, especially if Arizona is forced to play without Murray for the entirety of the 2023 season.

Prediction

So long as Murray is on the sidelines recovering from his ACL surgery, I’m bearish on the fantasy upside of the Cardinals' offense as a whole. Five hundred-plus receiving yards for the season alongside eight to 10.0 PPR fantasy points per game seems reasonable in what could be a rough season out in Arizona.