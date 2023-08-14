Rashod Bateman: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Rashod Bateman enters his third season with the Ravens, and after much offseason drama, Lamar Jackson remains the team’s starting quarterback. Joining him in the 2023 receiving corps is Odell Beckham, Jr.

2023 Fantasy Football: Rashod Bateman Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Bateman played just six games before getting sidelined by a foot injury, but he made an impact at the start of the season. Despite playing just six games, he had the fifth-most receiving yards on the team with 285 over 15 receptions. He also grabbed two touchdowns.

Updated Ravens outlook

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson haven’t seen the end of each other yet. With new offensive coordinator Todd Monken at the helm, Baltimore added Beckham, Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers to the receiving lineup. After going 10-8 and falling in the Wild Card round last season, the Ravens will be looking to make it back to the playoffs this year.

Best-case scenario

Bateman is something of a sleeper right now, but the best-case scenario is that he and Jackson find a good on-field rapport and he is the most- or second-most targeted receiver on the field. He’ll be competing with Beckham, Flowers, and TE Mark Andrews, but he has the advantage of being the only wide receiver who has played with Jackson on this offense before. If Bateman stays healthy, he could make a big impact on this offense and be a great roster add.

Worst-case scenario

The worst case for Bateman is that he gets completely outshined by the veteran Beckham and/or the rookie Flowers. If Jackson isn’t looking his way, or if the Ravens shy away from a pass-forward offense, Bateman’s fantasy outlook isn’t great. If his foot injury from last season continues to affect his play or nag him, it won’t be good news as the season goes on.

Prediction

Bateman has plenty of potential to be a difference-maker on this offense if he stays healthy. With Monken at the reins of the offense now, I think Bateman ends up as a solid WR2 behind Beckham. If Beckham gets injured — which he seems prone to do — Bateman will be an excellent addition to any roster. He showed his consistency in the few games he played last season and should end up as one of the Ravens’ top receivers.