Odell Beckham Jr.: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may be the best weapon Lamar Jackson has had through his time in Baltimore. When on the field, Beckham has been one of the top wide receivers in the NFL in his career.

2023 Fantasy Football: Odell Beckham Jr. Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Beckham missed all of the 2022 season as he was recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the 2022 NFL Super Bowl. Prior to suffering the injury, Beckham was in play to win the Super Bowl MVP as he was having that big of an impact on the game. In his last season, Beckham had 44 receptions for 537 yards and five touchdowns.

Updated Baltimore Ravens outlook

The Ravens have the best wide receiver group of Jackson’s career and Beckham headlines it. They have Rashod Bateman who has had success when healthy, Zay Flowers who many think can be great with the Ravens with his strong YAC play, and a number of other guys who will stand out compared to previous years. Nelson Agholor is expected to be a rotational wide receiver we could’ve expected him to be their No. 1 wide receiver if this was last season or the year before.

Best-case scenario

Odell jumps to somewhere around WR15-WR20. Yes, this is extremely high hopes, but the Ravens are paying him big money and they want to get what they paid for him. It was definitely an overpay, but if he can help them win a Super Bowl, it will b well worth it. Jackson will get Beckham the ball a lot and he’ll be one of the top red zone targets.

Worst-case scenario

Beckham finishes somewhere around WR40-WR45. Barring injury, Beckham could have a down year similar to what he did in 2021. But it’s unfair to judge that based on the situation and what he did in the playoffs. With targets like Mark Andrews, Flowers, Bateman healthy, Devin Duvernay, and Isaiah Likely, they will need to spread the ball around. Beckham could play a big role but have weeks where we don’t see him put up WR1 numbers.

Prediction

Beckham finishes around WR36. That is a big expectation, but the Ravens need him to make big plays. Jackson has been outspoken that the Ravens will throw the ball more this season and Beckham will be their top option at wide receiver. This is the best the Ravens' offense has looked in a long time, and I think Beckham and Andrews lead the receiving game.