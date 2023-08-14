Bucs WR Mike Evans: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been one of the top wide receivers in the NFL for the past few years. Things will be a bit different for him as he spent the last three seasons with Tom Brady as his quarterback. There was some speculation that Evans could be traded this offseason, but it seems he’ll be staying put.

2023 Fantasy Football: Mike Evans Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Evans had a fine year in 2022 as he finished ranked WR16 by fantasy points per game. He finished the season with 77 receptions for 1,124 yards and six touchdowns. It was a solid season for him, but the six touchdowns were the third lowest of his nine-year career. Evans missed two games during the regular season. The Bucs had a down year finishing 8-9 but were still able to sneak into the playoffs.

Updated Tampa Bay Buccaneers outlook

Quarterback Tom Brady finally retired which is major news for the Bucs. Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask will be battling it out for the QB1 job with Mayfield likely the frontrunner. Leonard Fournette will also not be with the Bucs anymore, so Rachaad White will be the featured back and get his opportunity to perform. While the Bucs seem like they’re going in a younger/rebuilding form, it seems that Evans could be traded at some point this season.

Best-case scenario

Mayfield will target Evans heavily as Evans is a go-to wide receiver. The best I could see Evans finishing is around WR6-WR8. People forget how good he is with his size and speed. For a team that could be playing from behind a lot, Evans will see many targets. Mayfield isn't great, but Evans will still get open and make Mayfield’s job much easier.

Worst-case scenario

Evans has his first receiving year under 1,000 yards and finishes as WR25 or worst. Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t gel together and that caused major issues in the Cleveland Browns locker room. If Evans isn't getting the targets that he wants, we could see that all over again. Beckham and Evans are very different receivers, but both have major talent and deserve their targets.

Prediction

I think Evans has a great year in 2023 and finishes around WR10-WR12 in fantasy this year. His yards will probably stay the same or maybe regress a little bit, but his touchdown numbers will go up in 2023. With the Bucs going to be throwing the ball a ton, I would expect Evans' numbers to increase this season.