Jets WR Mecole Hardman: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Mecole Hardman’s time with the Kansas City Chiefs ended on a sour note when his season ended early because of a pelvic injury that required surgery last year. Despite that, he’ll get a chance for a fresh start after signing a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the New York Jets. The only question now is whether or not he can stand out in a crowded receiver room this season.

2023 Fantasy Football: Mecole Hardman Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Hardman saw action in eight games with the Chiefs before his injury last season. He finished the year with 25 receptions on 34 targets for 297 yards and four touchdowns. Hardman also posted two rushing touchdowns last season. He was on pace for a career-high in touchdowns, and something close to his receiving totals the year before, when he finished with a career-best 693 yards.

Updated Jets outlook

The Jets have no shortage of wide receivers in their offense, which is now headed by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Hardman joins a group that includes Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, another free agent addition and Rodgers favorite from their time together with the Green Bay Packers.

Best case scenario

During his time with the Chiefs, Hardman saw a lot of work on deep routes and gadget plays. To really break through, he’ll need to find a role working the rest of the route tree. It’s possible he could play his way into an essential role as the team’s third receiver, one where he could post numbers topping his best season in Kansas City.

Worst case scenario

The worst-case scenario is obscurity. This is a stacked depth chart, featuring better players than Hardman. It’s likely he may not even be the Jets’ third-most productive pass-catcher this year. Plus, there’s always going to be injury concerns.

Prediction

It’s hard to think that Hardman’s suddenly going to break out for a big season at this stage of his career. He’ll have a few games where he’s the difference maker, but he’s going to be hard to count on from a fantasy football perspective.