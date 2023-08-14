Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Through five seasons in the NFL, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been fortunate enough to play with two of the league’s best quarterbacks. Despite that, he’s yet to break through and become any more than an offensive role player. MVS returns for a second season with the Kansas City Chiefs, who reshuffled their wide receiver depth chart again this offseason. It’s the kind of situation that’s going to tempt some to wonder if this might not, finally, be a consistent, productive season.

2023 Fantasy Football: Marquez Valdes-Scantling Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Valdes-Scantling saw career highs in targets and receptions in his first season with the Chiefs, catching 42 passes on 81 looks from Patrick Mahomes. But MVS only managed to turn those receptions into 687 yards, the second-best mark of his career, and two touchdowns. He was a distant second in production among Kansas City’s wide receivers.

Updated Chiefs outlook

Mahomes’ top option in the passing game is always going to be tight end Travis Kelce, so even the team’s top wideout is still going to be a distant No. 2 on the priority list. But with last season’s top wide receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster, gone, there’s some ambiguity on the depth chart. Second-year wideout Skyy Moore has been hyped as a potential No. 1. Kadarius Toney is capable of putting up something close to the old Tyreek Hill role, if only he can stay healthy. And the team used a second-round pick to add SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice this year.

Best case scenario

MVS is consistently one of the top receivers in terms of yards per reception. With the Chiefs still searching for a playmaking wide receiver, there’s the potential that he breaks out and fills that role, especially with the depth chart looking so cloudy. He’s not ever going to reach Tyreek Hill numbers, but if the above scenario does play out, Valdes-Scantling could easily sail past 800 yards for the first time in his career.

Worst case scenario

Then again, we’ve been waiting for Valdes-Scantling to do just that for his entire career, and it just hasn’t happened. It seems unlikely to suddenly happen in his sixth season. In fact, there’s an equal probability, if not better odds, that he could be second, third or worse among Chiefs receivers.

Prediction

The most realistic scenario is that Valdes-Scantling produces stats similar to those he’s always had throughout his entire career, mediocre with the potential for a big game from time to time.