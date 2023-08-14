Bills WR Khalil Shakir: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

A fifth-round pick out of Boise State, Khalil Shakir didn’t see a lot of playing time with the Buffalo Bills last season. However, the speedy slot option did get a few chances to stand out in a crowded receiver group, including a solid showing in the postseason. He’ll head into the 2023 season with a leg up on the No. 3 receiver role in Buffalo.

2023 Fantasy Football: Khalil Shakir Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Shakir finished the regular season with 10 catches on 20 targets for 161 yards and a touchdown. He saw his role increase in two playoff games, though, catching five passes on seven targets for 91 yards in those two January contests.

Updated Bills outlook

Shakir was overshadowed by veteran Isaiah McKenzie for work out of the slot last season, but with McKenzie out of the picture now, it’s Shakir’s job to lose. There’s still competition for that role, however, with veteran Trent Sherfield in the mix. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are entrenched at No. 1 and 2, respectively, so there won’t be too many targets there are for the third wideout in this offense.

Best case scenario

With a strong camp, Shakir could make it impossible for the Bills to have anyone else but him on the field when they’re lined up in three-receiver sets. As the primary slot guy, he could see 75 targets, and given his playmaking ability, he could easily turn those opportunities into solid WR3 numbers in fantasy football lineups.

Worst case scenario

There traditionally hasn’t been a ton of looks for the Bills’ third receiver, and if Shakir can’t grab hold of that role and make it his own, a time-share would strip away whatever fantasy value he has.

Prediction

Shakir’s getting some attention as a potential sleeper this season. While that feels a little optimistic, if he can claim the third receiver spot for himself, there’s potential for him to have some big weeks throughout the season and finish the year with a respectable stat line.