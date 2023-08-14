Tyreek Hill: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

After the Miami Dolphins’ prolific offense finished sixth in total yards per game last season (364.5), they’ll look to capitalize on their bevy of offensive talent as they look to make a run for the AFC title this season. To do so, they’ll once again lean on the likes of Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

2023 Fantasy Football: Tyreek Hill Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Not only did Hill not miss a beat in his first season with the Dolphins, he finished with a career-high in yards from scrimmage in year one with his new team. Hill caught a career-high 119 passes for 1,710 receiving yards and seven touchdowns to go alongside an average of 13.8 scrimmage yards per touch. In PPR leagues, he averaged 20.4 fantasy points per game and finished as WR2 in total fantasy scoring.

Updated Dolphins outlook

Not much has changed offensively in Miami, as the biggest additions come on the defensive side of the ball with the trade for All-Pro Jalen Ramsey and the hiring of Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. So long as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy, it’s safe to say that there are serious expectations for the Dolphins to contend for an AFC title. One addition that could impact some of Hill’s touches is the drafting of former Texas A&M running back De’Von Achane in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Best-case scenario

Hill and Jaylen Waddle will again go head-to-head for the leading share of targets in Miami, but no one can match Hill’s speed over the top, setting him up to be the Dolphins' number-one receiving target once more in 2023. The best-case scenario actually pertains to the quarterback position. So long as Tagovailoa can stay healthy, the upside is sky-high for the Dolphins offense as a whole.

Worst-case scenario

Aside from injuries throwing a wrench into Hill’s season, an injury to Tagovailo would once again severely limit the efficiency of Mike McDaniel’s offense, making them much more one-dimensional and thus easier for defenses to scheme against their best players such as Hill.

Prediction

I’m willing to bet that the Dolphins look to take great care of Tagovailoa’s longevity for the season, and perhaps that means drawing up formations with added protection. Regardless, I’m placing my faith in McDaniel’s offensive ingenuity and that it sets up Hill for another incredible season. Perhaps he won’t finish as WR2, but I do think he’ll end up top five in PPR scoring with an average of 18 to 20 fantasy points per contest.