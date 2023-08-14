Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Ask just about anyone who the best wide receiver playing in the NFL today is and you’re likely to hear Justin Jefferson’s name nine out of 10 times, maybe more. The LSU product has been a monster since the Minnesota Vikings drafted him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He put up 1,400 receiving yards as a rookie, and he’s gotten more productive each season since then.

If you’re thinking about drafting Jefferson in your fantasy football league, you better act fast, because he’s likely to be off the board within the first five picks.

2023 Fantasy Football: Justin Jefferson Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Jefferson led the NFL with 1,809 yards on 128 catches. He saw 184 targets and scored eight touchdowns. He had 10 games with at least 100 yards, including an 11-catch, 223-yard outing against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 last year.

Updated Vikings outlook

The Vikings improved their receiving corps around Jefferson during the offseason, parting ways with aging Adam Thielen and replacing him with Jordan Addison, another blue-chip wide receiver prospect. This is a team that’s going to throw the ball a ton, so there’s plenty of opportunity for Jefferson to once again be the NFL’s leading wide receiver.

Best case scenario

It’s hard to imagine Jefferson putting up better numbers than he did last season, but it’s not impossible. If anyone in the NFL is capable of joining the rarified air of wide receivers with a 2,000-yard season, it’s Jefferson. He could also find the end zone a few more times than he did last season too.

Worst case scenario

Even in the worst case, outside of injuries, Jefferson would still be a WR1 in fantasy lineups.

Prediction

Jefferson should once again be one of the most productive wide receivers in pro football, and probably the leader once again. He’s even been in the conversation as a potential No. 1 pick in fantasy drafts.