Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks have become a wide-receiver factory right under our noses in 2023, by adding Jaxon Smith-Njigba into the fold. From being one of the most enticing wide receiver prospects in April, to now playing alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, what can be expected from the talented rookie in fantasy football this year?

2023 Fantasy Football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Smith-Njigba’s junior campaign was limited to three games because of a hamstring injury, but his phenomenal sophomore season is what made him an obvious first-round draft pick in 2023. He recorded 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns at Ohio State in 2021, and went on to completely break social media with his stat line during the 2022 Rose Bowl game — 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns. The hype is real.

Updated Seattle Seahawks outlook

The Seahawks had one of the highest-scoring passing offenses in the NFC last year, and will likely continue to build off of that success in 2023. Adding Smith-Njigba this offseason instantly bolsters the roster, and brings a new element to an already explosive offense headlined by QB Geno Smith, Metcalf, RB Kenneth Walker III and Lockett.

Best-case scenario

The best case for Smith-Njigba is he becomes one of the primary targets in the Seahawks’ passing attack. His route-running and pass-catching ability is polished for a player of his age, so being the third wheel to Metcalf and Lockett could open up more opportunities. Head coach Pete Carroll should keep him involved in the game plan, and let his skill set do the rest.

Smith-Njigba can continue to refine his ability at the pro level, and begin to establish a strong connection with Smith. He has the potential to exceed expectations and provide consistent fantasy production in his debut season with the Seahawks if all goes well in his development.

Worst-case scenario

At the same time, Smith-Njigba faces obstacles that may hinder his fantasy production. Playing opposite Metcalf and Lockett will come with its fair share of caveats. He could experience a low target volume, limiting his opportunities and impacting his overall numbers at the start of the season. He may struggle to establish a consistent role in Seattle’s game plan, especially if they decide to stick more to the running game. And there’s always a worry that a rookie’s college success doesn’t translate to the NFL. As the No. 1 receiver in the 2023 draft class, JSN can’t afford a busted season.

Prediction

Regardless of how the rookie produces in fantasy football to start 2023, managers have to understand that wide receivers always need adequate time to develop and learn their team’s offense. Smith-Njigba is going to fall pretty far down draft boards for that reason, but his talent is definitely worth a bench stash in the potential scenario that he has a breakout season for Seattle. Consider him a WR2/3 with upside in standard and PPR leagues. In dynasty formats, Smith-Njigba should go higher as a future asset.