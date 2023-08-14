Lions WR Jameson Williams: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Jameson Williams is set to become a crucial piece for the Detroit Lions ahead of a highly anticipated 2023 season. Although he has a six-game suspension awaiting him for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, the explosive wide receiver has a chance to be a league-winner type of asset in fantasy football.

2023 Fantasy Football: Jameson Williams Profile

Recap of 2022 season

The fantasy community waited patiently for Williams to return from the ACL injury that he had while at Alabama, and the result was far too underwhelming. The rookie made his official debut for the Lions in Week 13 last year, only to eventually finish the season with one catch on nine targets for 41 yards and one touchdown. Okay, that happened. Now let’s move on.

Updated Detroit Lions outlook

The Lions have built a solid wide receiver group that features Amon-Ra St. Brown, Williams, Marvin Jones Jr., Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond. With the growth that Jared Goff showed last season at quarterback, it’s expected that head coach Dan Campbell will not be afraid to fuel the passing attack more in 2023.

Best-case scenario

The best-case scenario for Williams is that he continues to develop within Detroit’s system and play to the strengths that classified him as a No. 12 overall draft pick in 2022. He has the potential to become a consistent deep threat and a go-to option for QB Jared Goff. Once Williams serves his suspension, he has a legitimate chance at becoming the team’s most imposing weapon.

Worst-case scenario

It’s never a good thing when a young player kicks off their professional career with two partial seasons. For Williams, who has the burden of developing quickly at one of the league’s toughest positions, It’s frustrating to say the least. The Lions have a plethora of talent on offense going into this season, and they don’t have time to waste if they’re going to make the postseason. There’s a variety of possible scenarios wafting over Williams’ six-week absence. It could lead to them slowly dismissing him from the game plan if they establish a rhythm with the personnel that they have during that juncture. Clearly, it’s been a far-from-ideal start for Williams as a pro, but his commitment to working on his craft and to the Lions organization will ultimately write the tale of his season.

Prediction

Williams has a high ceiling this fantasy season, and rightfully so. His deep-threat ability, athleticism and potential for big plays provide fantasy managers a ton of value to swoop in and stash him until his Week 6 return.