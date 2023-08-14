Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Ja’Marr Chase enters the 2023 NFL season as the Cincinnati Bengals’ No. 1 wide receiver and atop the list of notable fantasy football draft picks. Here we take a look at Chase’s outlook for the 2023 season.

2023 Fantasy Football: Ja’Marr Chase Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Chase fought injuries in 2022 but still managed to turn in a stellar campaign despite a mid-season absence. He was sidelined from Week 8 to 13 but averaged 7.3 receptions and 87.1 yards per contest through 12 games. Chase finished with 87 receptions for over 1,000 yards and nine TDs in just 12 games. He was somehow targeted more in his sophomore season (134 times) than in his rookie season (128) despite playing five fewer games.

Updated Cincinnati Bengals outlook

The Bengals remain one of the top offenses in the AFC with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. QB Joe Burrow is set to continue his already exhilarating career and will have his elite wideout trio of Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd back for another season. The Bengals bring back mostly the same offense but shored up the offensive line a bit. Cincy made a few additions on offense through the draft, including RB Chase Brown and WR Charlie Jones.

Best case scenario

The chemistry between Chase and Burrow cannot be overstated. As former teammates at LSU, the successful connection has only grown more robust across two professional seasons. They certainly have made each other better players in their young NFL careers. Simply put, Chase has proved that there isn’t a pass he can’t catch, and Burrow has proved that there isn’t a throw he can’t make. Chase will be an enticing fantasy option, as long as his quarterback is on the field.

Worst case scenario

While Chase is undoubtedly Cincinnati’s go-to weapon, he is also sharing targets with Higgins and Boyd. Inconsistency could perhaps become an issue if the Bengals decide to spread the football around more this year, thus limiting Chase’s target share and opportunities to make an impact in fantasy. There’s also a scenario in which Chase misses time again. Even though he posted strong numbers in 2022 despite missing five games, Chase wouldn’t return the value of a first-round pick in fantasy if that’s the case.

Prediction

Chase had just three appearances in 2022 with less than double-digit targets, so it’s likely that the Bengals won’t tamper much with their offensive rhythm. The 23-year-old star could very well become the best overall player in fantasy football this season, and he should be drafted high in any fantasy football format.