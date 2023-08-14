Browns WR Elijah Moore: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

After an underwhelming season with the New York Jets that was filled with frustrations about playing time and his role in the offense, Elijah Moore is getting a change of scenery ahead of the 2023 season. After being traded to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason, Moore will look to capitalize on a team determined to put together a bounce-back campaign.

2023 Fantasy Football: Elijah Moore Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Moore appeared in 16 games for the Jets last season and given his frustrations with his role in the offense, it’s not a shock to see that his numbers took a dip. He finished with 37 receptions for 446 yards with an average of 2.3 receptions per game. His lone receiving touchdown was a steep decline from the five he recorded the season prior, and he finished as WR81 in PPR fantasy leagues (5.5 PPG).

Updated Browns outlook

Moore joins a Browns offense led by QB Deshaun Watson, and WRs Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Cleveland tied for 21st in pass attempts per game last season (31.8), so the hope is that Kevin Stefanski allows Watson to sling it a bit more this time around. Given Watson’s contract, it’s safe to say he’ll get ample opportunities, which should bode well for a motivated Moore.

Best case scenario

He’ll face an uphill battle with Peoples-Jones already established in the system, but there’s hope that Moore could elevate himself into the WR3, potentially WR2 behind Cooper. Reaching close to 700-800 receiving yards with at least five receiving touchdowns would be a great sight to see for fantasy managers with Moore on their rosters.

Worst case scenario

Moore joins a crowded receiving room that also has veterans such as Marquise Goodwin, while they also drafted a young talent with upside in Tennessee’s Cedric Tillman. Truth be told, it could be a carousel of receivers seeing a solid volume of targets on a weekly basis, with Cooper the likely lone security option. Moore could post similar numbers to last season if he fails to carve out a significant role for himself.

Prediction

Temper expectations on the Browns' offense as a whole until Watson shows he is comfortable with the system and can play like he did during his days with the Houston Texans. Moore should remain involved, but be ready to crown him a WR2 or WR3 on this team just yet. Still, Moore should comfortably surpass last season’s production, so 600-700 receiving yards with roughly 4-5 receiving touchdowns feels within reach.