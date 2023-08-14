Green Bay Packers projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers enter perhaps the most interesting season in the past 30 years. The Packers have had the privilege of having elite, Hall of Fame-level QB play from Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers the past three decades. Now, Rodgers is gone and Jordan Love is set to take the reins, ushering in a new era of Packers football. Overall, the roster is mostly young and is coming off an 8-9 finish, failing to make the playoffs after back-to-back 13-win seasons.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Packers ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Packers depth chart 2023

Love will start at QB for the Packers after sitting behind Rodgers for two seasons. He’ll be throwing to a mix of second-year and rookie receivers. That group is led by WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, who were the main targets for Rodgers last season. Both missed a few games but showed signs of promise. Now, they’ll be tasked with leading the group as the presumed starters. Joining them is 2022 seventh-rounder Samori Toure, and rookies Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks.

The running game is where we’ll see the most continuity. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are both back. Jones has a few more years left before hitting free agency in 2025. Dillon is in a contract year and may be playing to get paid, either by Green Bay or elsewhere. Last season, Jones rushed for 1,121 yards but a career-low two TDs. It was his third season in four years to surpass 1,000 rushing yards. For Dillon, he had a down season after many viewed him as a sleeper. He regressed a bit in terms of rushing despite seeing similar carries but did have seven rushing TDs. Dillon didn’t see as much work in the passing game with just 28 receptions for 206 yards. Patrick Taylor and rookie Lew Nichols will compete for the third-string job.

At tight end, Robert Tonyan bolted in free agency for the Chicago Bears. As a result, the Packers decided not to bring in a veteran. Instead, the team drafted Luke Musgrave in the second round out of Oregon State and Tucker Kraft out of South Dakota State in the third. They’ll be joined by veteran Josiah Deguara at the tight end position. Musgrave is expected to see most of the passing work. Kraft could also challenge for targets while Deguara and Tyler Davis are there for depth.

Packers fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Jordan Love Sean Clifford Alex McGough

Running back

Aaron Jones AJ Dillon Patrick Taylor Lew Nichols

Wide receiver

Christian Watson Romeo Doubs Jayden Reed Samori Toure Dontayvion Wicks

Tight end

Luke Musgrave Tucker Kraft Tyler Davis

Kicker