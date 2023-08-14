Detroit Lions projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The Detroit Lions were on the precipice of a playoff appearance by Week 17 of the 2022 season, having beaten their division rival Green Bay and finishing with a 9-8 record. It marked their first season with a record above .500 since 2017, led by the improved play of quarterback Jared Goff and the rise of receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Lions are among the trending picks to take advantage of what could be a wide-open NFC North Division now that Aaron Rodgers has departed for the Jets. With a handful of young, rising playmakers on both sides of the ball, hope and optimism in Detroit are as high as it's been in recent memory.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Detroit Lions ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Joining Goff and St. Brown on offense is rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama, who was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to help replace the likes of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. To add a veteran presence in the backfield to help mentor Gibbs, the Lions added David Montgomery, who is no stranger to the NFC North after having played for the Bears for four seasons.

Behind St. Brown in the receiving room are Josh Reynolds, Marvin Jones Jr., and Jameson Williams, although questions arise in regard to the latter. Williams was among four players found in violation of the league’s gambling policy, and will reportedly serve a six-game ban for his betting activity.

Aidan Hutchinson headlines a defense that is looking to make a significant improvement from their 28th-ranked defensive rating in 2022 (25.1 ppg allowed). Detroit’s front office was aggressive through free agency to help the pass defense by drafting Alabama’s Brian Branch and signing cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley, though their depth took a hit with the recent injury to free agent addition C.J. Gardner Johnson.

Lions fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Jared Goff Teddy Bridgewater

Running back

David Montgomery Jahmyr Gibbs Craig Reynolds

Wide receiver

Amon-Ra St. Brown Jameson Williams (Suspension) Marvin Jones, Jr. Josh Reynolds Kalif Raymond

Tight end

Sam LaPorta Brock Wright

Kicker