New York Jets projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The New York Jets ended the 2022 campaign with a 7-10 record, marking their first season with more than five wins since 2019. While on the surface it would give cause for optimism, the truth of the matter is that subpar quarterback play held back what was an otherwise well-rounded team, highlighted by a strong defense and a talented rookie receiver on the outside.

In a sign of going all-in this season, the Jets traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers while bolstering their receiving room with some familiar faces from his days in Green Bay. Coupled with a plethora of returning talent on the defensive side of the ball, expectations are high for the Jets in an otherwise incredibly competitive AFC East.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 New York Jets ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Jets depth chart 2023

With Rodgers now the bonafide starter under center, it moves former number two overall pick Zach Wilson into the backup role for the 2023 season. Garrett Wilson returns for his sophomore season on the outside, and now he’ll have some veteran additions to the receiving room in Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb. The veteran tight end Tyler Conklin rounds out a passing attack that has high expectations for the fall.

Breece Hall continues to recover from his torn ACL that he suffered last season, and while the Jets hope to have him on the field for Week 1, the understanding is that they will by no means rush him back into action. Until then, Michael Carter assumes the starting role and will likely shift into the backup role once Hall is back.

The Jets’ stellar defense finished fourth in defensive scoring last season (18.6 ppg allowed) while finishing fourth in total yards allowed (311.1 ypg). The recently extended Quinnen Williams headlines the defensive line up front, while C.J. Mosley will wear the dot as the Mike linebacker in the middle. The secondary boasts the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year in Sauce Gardner, who finished with 20 pass deflections and two interceptions in 2022.

Jets fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers Zach Wilson

Running back

Breece Hall Zonovan Knight Michael Carter Israel Abanikanda

Wide receiver

Garrett Wilson Allen Lazard Mecole Hardman Corey Davis Randall Cobb

Tight end

Tyler Conklin C.J. Uzomah

Kicker