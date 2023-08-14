Jacksonville Jaguars projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars head into 2023 on an upward slope. After a disastrous 2021 under Urban Meyer, they turned things around in 2022 and reached the Divisional round of the playoffs, where they fell to the eventual Super Bowl champions in a close game.

The Jags’ offense is built around QB Trevor Lawrence, and they return several of his favorite receivers for this upcoming season. Doug Pederson enters his second year as head coach, and this team should have a solid chance at locking up the AFC South for the second year in a row.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Jaguars depth chart 2023

The Jaguars continue to build their offense around quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who returns for his third year as the starter. Lawrence has been the central point of the rebuilding process of the last few years, and it has truly paid off. The offense is filled out by Lawrence’s former Clemson teammate, Travis Etienne, at running back. Etienne had over 1,100 rushing yards last season.

Tight end Evan Engram, a favorite target of Lawrence’s, returns this year, as do Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. The Jags have added a new target for Lawrence in Calvin Ridley, who returns from a suspension this season. They continued to prioritize their offense with a first-round offensive tackle selection in Anton Jones in the 2023 NFL Draft.

On the other side of the ball, Travon Walker will return as the primary edge rusher. Devin Lloyd, Chad Muma, and Foyesade Oluokun fill out the secondary linebacker package, with Tyson Campbell starting at cornerback. The Jags have some work to do on defense this year — they need to improve their run defense and get more quarterback pressures and sacks on pass plays. Last year’s defense ranked 24th in yards per game and 28th in pass defense.

Jaguars fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Trevor Lawrence C.J. Beathard

Running back

Travis Etienne Tank Bigsby JaMycal Hasty

Wide receiver

Calvin Ridley Christian Kirk Zay Jones Jamal Agnew Parker Washington

Tight end

Evan Engram Brenton Strange

Kicker