New York Giants projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

Last year, the New York Giants shocked the world by coming out of nowhere to secure a Wild Card berth and upset the Minnesota Titans in the postseason. That set off a busy offseason that saw them extend quarterback Daniel Jones, trade for dynamic tight end Darren Waller and draft playmakers across the board. Now they’ll have their work cut out for them in an improved NFC East.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 New York Giants ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Giants depth chart 2023

Jones is the leader of the offense, and the Giants proved that in the offseason by signing him to a four-year, $160 million contract extension. Jones set career-highs in passing (3,205 yards) and rushing (708 yards) last season. After a brief drama-filled holdout, running back Saquon Barkley (1,312 rushing yards) is back on a one-year contract, and should be motivated to earn another deal next offseason. Wide receiver is the team’s weakest position, as it’s led by journeyman Isaiah Hodgins (who had a strong finish to last season) and Darius Slayton, who has been a solid if unspectacular wide receiver so far in his career. New addition Paris Campbell should settle into a role as the team’s No. 3 receiver. That said, Waller is the clear No. 1 tight end and should have no problem producing in the Giants' offense.

The Giants' defense is led by its strong line core of Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams and Kayvon Thibodeaux. The linebacker core features a new face in longtime Colt Bobby Okereke, who should form a strong duo with Azeez Ojulari. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is back for his second year with Big Blue, while draft pick Deonte Banks will likely start on the right side. Xavier McKinney will be back at free safety after missing half of last season with a broken hand.

Giants fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Daniel Jones Tyrod Taylor

Running back

Saquon Barkley Matt Breida Gary Brightwell

Wide receiver

Parris Campbell Isaiah Hodgins Darius Slayton Sterling Shepard Jalin Hyatt Wan’Dale Robinson (PUP)

Tight end

Darren Waller Daniel Bellinger

Kicker