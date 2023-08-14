Atlanta Falcons projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off back-to-back 7-10 seasons, including a finish in 2022 in which they ended the year in fourth place in what was a putrid NFC South division. After drafting Desmond Ridder in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Falcons are officially handing him the starting reigns ahead of the new season, while they bolstered their offense with young talent through this year’s NFL Draft.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Falcons depth chart 2023

Atlanta is embracing the future with second-year signal-caller Ridder being given the starting quarterback job for the coming season. As an insurance policy, the Falcons added veteran Taylor Heinecke as the backup after he played the same role for the last three seasons in Washington.

The Falcons return talented pass-catchers Drake London and Kyle Pitts to lead the receiving room, while they bolstered their depth with the additions of tight end Jonnu Smith and wide receiver Mack Hollins. The running back room, which proved to be one of the few bright spots of this offense last season, becomes even more competitive following the offseason. Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier return and will be joined by Bijan Robinson, who was taken with the eighth overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas.

Grady Jarrett returns as a staple of the Falcons’ defense since he was drafted by Atlanta in 2015. Jessie Bates III and A.J. Terrell spotlight a secondary that has potential moving forward, and when it comes to Terrell in particular, he’ll look to replicate his play from 2021 after a down year in 2022. Truth be told, the Falcons’ defense has plenty of room for improvement after they finished last season ranked 23rd in defensive scoring (22.7 ppg allowed).

Falcons fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Desmond Ridder Taylor Heinicke

Running back

Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier Cordarrelle Patterson

Wide receiver

Drake London Mack Hollins KhaDarel Hodge Penny Hart Scott Miller

Tight end

Kyle Pitts Jonnu Smith

Kicker