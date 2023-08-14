Philadelphia Eagles projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a standout 2022 season where they went 14-3 and reached the Super Bowl before narrowly falling to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now in year three under head coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles look poised for another championship run.

Philadelphia did lose both coordinators - OC Shane Steichen (Colts) and DC Jonathan Gannon (Cardinals) - to head coaching jobs. They promoted QB coach Brian Johnson to OC and brought in Sean Desai, formerly of the Seahawks, as the new DC.

With one of the NFL’s most talented rosters, the Eagles have the second-best Super Bowl odds behind only Kansas City at DraftKings Sportsbook. Their regular season win total over/under is 11.5 at DraftKings.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Eagles depth chart 2023

The Eagles have one of the NFL’s top offensive lines anchored by RT Lane Johnson. They lost some depth with Andre Dillard and Isaac Seumalo departing, but the starting unit remains elite. Rookie Tyler Steen battles second-year Cam Jurgens for starting RG.

At the skill positions, QB Jalen Hurts still has a loaded receiving corps in A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. WR Olamide Zaccheaus (previously with the Falcons) joins that group as the potential starting slot receiver. The backfield takes a hit with RB Miles Sanders leaving, but D’Andre Swift headlines a committee with Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, and Rashaad Penny.

The Eagles lost several key defenders - DT Javon Hargrave, LB T.J. Edwards, S Marcus Epps and LB Kyzir White. But they retained CB James Bradberry and DT Fletcher Cox. First-round pick, DT Jalen Carter, also joins the rotation.

Linebacker is a question mark with projected starters Nakobe Dean, Nicholas Morrow and Haason Reddick. Safety was addressed by signing Terrell Edmunds, previously of the Steelers.

There are some new faces in starting spots, but stars like Cox, Bradberry and Darius Slay remain. If the linebackers come together and Carter makes an immediate impact, this defense could regain its elite form. The Eagles still have difference-makers at all three levels.

Eagles fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts Marcus Mariota

Running back

D’Andre Swift Rashaad Penny Kenneth Gainwell Boston Scott

Wide receiver

A.J. Brown DeVonta Smith Quez Watkins Olamide Zaccheaus Joseph Ngata

Tight end

Dallas Goedert Dan Arnold Jack Stoll

Kicker