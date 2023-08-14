Miami Dolphins projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins are coming off an encouraging season in which they finished 9-8 and punched their ticket to the AFC Wild Card round, despite a handful of injuries that hindered their true potential. In year one with Mike McDaniel at the helm, the Dolphins finished 11th in scoring (23.4 ppg) with their high-octane offense benefitting from the acquisition that brought Tyreek Hill to pair alongside wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

While keeping quarterback Tua Tagovailoa healthy will be the ultimate goal, Miami did work in the offseason to address their 24th-ranked scoring defense. In addition to hiring veteran defensive guru Vic Fangio as their offensive coordinator, the Dolphins acquired Jalen Ramsey

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Miami Dolphins ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Dolphins depth chart 2023

Much of the offense that led their high-octane scoring attack returns once more in 2023. Tagovailoa will be under center, and he’ll have two high-profile weapons on the outside in the likes of Hill and Waddle, who also possess the ability to line up in the slot and in the backfield. The running back room again consists of veterans Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., who each have ample experience in McDaniel’s scheme from their days in San Francisco.

One key addition comes in rookie running back De’Von Achane, whom the Dolphins drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. As the fastest tailback in the draft, and as someone who is much younger than Mostert and Wilson, expect the rookie to get ample of snaps and playing time, including on special teams as a punt returner.

Bradley Chubb and Xavien Howard highlight a defense that struggled at times to keep opponents out of the endzone in 2022. Thankfully, they had a high-octane offense to lean on as a counter-punch, but the hiring of Fangio as defensive coordinator signals that Miami is looking for a stark improvement on that side of the ball in 2023. Additionally, the trade for Ramsey will look to bolster a secondary that ranked 27th against the pass (234.8 ypg allowed).

Dolphins fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa Mike White Skylar Thompson

Running back

Raheem Mostert Jeff Wilson De’Von Achane

Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill Jaylen Waddle Braxton Berrios Robbie Chosen Cedrick Wilson, Jr.

Tight end

Durham Smythe Eric Saubert Tyler Kroft

Kicker