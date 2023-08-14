Dallas Cowboys projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys are entering their fourth season under head coach Mike McCarthy after going 12-5 in the regular season last year. If you recall, the Cowboys beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round before losing to the San Francisco 49ers next week in the Divisional Round.

With former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore departing, Brian Shottenheimer has been promoted as the new OC, though McCarthy is still expected to call plays.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys’ regular season win total over/under is set at 10.5, which implies Dallas is expected to contend for the playoffs again in 2023.

The core of the Cowboys’ roster remains solid, and Dallas has more than enough talent to make another postseason run (health permitting).

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 Dallas Cowboys ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Cowboys depth chart 2023

With Ezekiel Elliott released, RB Tony Pollard is now the undisputed starter with Ronald Jones, Malik Davis and rookie Deuce Vaughn in support. The addition of WR Brandin Cooks in free agency gives QB Dak Prescott another weapon alongside Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. The offensive line is back in form after taking an offseason to get healthy, still anchored by perennial All-Pro Zack Martin.

The Cowboys defense remains loaded with elite talent like DE DeMarcus Lawrence, LB Micah Parsons, LB Leighton Vander Esch and CB Trevon Diggs. Trading for CB Stephon Gilmore bolsters an already top 10 secondary. The defense seemingly got stronger, which is scary because the Cowboys already ranked second in DVOA last season.

Cowboys fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Dak Prescott Cooper Rush Will Grier

Running back

Tony Pollard Ronald Jones (suspension) Malik Davis

Wide receiver

CeeDee Lamb Brandin Cooks Michael Gallup Jalen Tolbert KaVontae Turpin

Tight end

Jake Ferguson Peyton Hendershoot Luke Schoonmaker

Kicker