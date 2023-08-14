Jets TE Tyler Conklin: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

With Aaron Rodgers now helming the offense for the New York Jets, it opens the door for a handful of their offensive skill players to get a boost in fantasy upside. One name that managers could target is tight end Tyler Conklin, who could profile as a sleeper option now that he has a future Hall of Famer throwing him the ball on Sundays.

2023 Fantasy Football: Tyler Conklin Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Conklin appeared in 17 games last season and finished with his second consecutive 500+ yard receiving season. He caught 58-of-87 targets for 552 and three touchdowns, with the latter tying a career-high. In PPR leagues, Conklin averaged 7.7 fantasy points per game and finished as TE17 in total fantasy scoring.

Updated Jets outlook

The biggest boost that Conklin and the Jets welcomed over the offseason was trading for Rodgers, which gives New York its most talented quarterback in quite some time. Rodgers’ arrival should provide an immediate boon to both Conklin’s production and fantasy ceiling. Last season, tight end Robert Tonyan finished as the Green Bay Packers’ third-highest receiver (470 yards) while simultaneously seeing the third-most targets (67).

Best-case scenario

It’s a packed receiving room in New York that boasts Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Corey Davis. The best-case scenario would be for Conklin to cement himself as the third target in the pecking order, likely behind Wilson and Lazard. Conklin should thrive in particular within the red zone and in short-yardage opportunities near the goal line, should any of the other receivers find themselves double-teamed.

Worst-case scenario

Rodgers’ arrival brought not only a future Hall-of-Famer to New York, but he brought along familiar faces in Lazard and the veteran Randall Cobb. Are there too many mouths to feed when it comes to Rodgers spreading the ball around? Additionally, New York would be remiss to neglect the run game, so Conklin averaging less than 5.0 PPR fantasy points on a weekly basis would be a nightmare scenario for fantasy managers.

Prediction

Placing all your chips on this Jets offense may not be wise, though Rodgers does have a fondness for newly hired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Conklin’s total receiving yards may slip, his volume of receiving touchdowns should get a boost in particular due to red-zone opportunities. At least 500 receiving yards on the season for the Jets' tight end, with an increase to five or more receiving touchdowns with a more experienced quarterback under center.