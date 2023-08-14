Greg Dulcich: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Greg Dulcich’s rookie year was an interesting one. The Broncos traded quite a bit of draft capital away for quarterback Russell Wilson, who struggled to put together a functioning offense.

2023 Fantasy Football: Greg Dulcich Profile

Recap of 2022 season

In 2022, Dulcich was third on the team in receiving yards, notching 411 on 33 receptions. He also had three touchdowns. As a rookie, he had some major moments, showcasing his unique combination of size and speed.

Updated Broncos outlook

The Broncos were not good last year. Their defense wasn’t bad, but they won five games and finished last in their division. What can change this year? Well, Denver hired Sean Payton after his semi-retirement from New Orleans. However, any change on the offense is going to hinge entirely on whether Wilson can pull himself out of last year’s slump. The Broncos spent so much draft stock on him that they are tied to keeping him around, but if that doesn’t pan out, it’s not going to look good for Payton and Denver.

Best-case scenario

The best-case scenario for Dulcich would be a complete 180 for Wilson and the Broncos’ offense. Payton’s offenses have historically been friendly to tight ends, and Dulcich has already proved his worth to this receiving corps. He’ll be losing out on targets to Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, so his best-case scenario would be for him to have a similar role as he did last season, but for Wilson and the rest of the offense to step up to the next level.

Worst-case scenario

The worst-case scenario for Dulcich would be fairly similar to last year. If the offense continues down its current path, he’s not necessarily a bad fantasy option, but he won’t be particularly good, either. He ranked 28th in fantasy points among tight ends at the end of the season. His worst case isn’t nightmarish — he has a relatively high floor — but it’s nothing to write home about.

Prediction

I don’t see Wilson’s offense turning things around in a single season, so I think that Dulcich’s 2023 will fairly closely resemble his 2022. He may see a few more catchable targets, but he’ll still be losing out to Jeudy and Sutton. He could be a good waiver add on a week-to-week basis, but there are plenty of tight ends out there on much better-functioning squads.