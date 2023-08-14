Chigoziem Okonkwo: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Last season, Chigoziem Okonkwo showed Tennessee Titans fans hit potential when he tallied 450 receiving yards in his rookie year. He’ll look to turn that potential into production this year, as he enters the season as the Titans’ first-string tight end.

2023 Fantasy Football: Chigoziem Okonkwo Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Okonkwo played in all 17 games (eight starts) for the Titans last season and earned more opportunities as the season went on — so much so that the team let incumbent starter Austin Hooper leave for Las Vegas. Okonkwo’s 14.1 yards/per reception was first on the team among players who had more than 30 receptions, and his three touchdowns were second on the team.

Updated Titans outlook

Okonkwo enters the year as the Titans’ top returning offensive weapon, as his 450 yards were second on the team behind Robert Woods, who has since departed for Houston. Tennesse will open the season with one of the weakest receiving corps in the nation, with DeAndre Hopkins, Kyle Philips, Treylon Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the team’s other weapons.

Best-case scenario

Okonkwo looks just as explosive as he did last season, and if able to make an imprint on this thin receiving corp. Even with the Titans’ signing of Hopkins, the team is still lacking a true secondary weapon outside of running back Derrick Henry, which is where Okonkwo comes in. He improves as both a blocker and route runner and excels in the Titans’ strong play-action passing game.

Worst-case scenario

Okonkwo goes down with the rest of the Titans’ offense. Whether it’s due to the lack of weapons, Ryan Tannehill’s ineffectiveness, or some combination of the two, Okonkwo can’t find his niche on an aging team and fails to build on his solid rookie season.

Prediction

Okonkwo will go as the offense goes. He’s not yet at a point where can be the sole difference-maker, so he’ll need to rely on some other players on the offense to make some noise around him. That said, he has the size, speed, and hands to make a difference in the NFL. I think he’ll end up having a year similar to last year’s, which should make him a worthy TE2 in most leagues.