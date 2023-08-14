Cade Otton: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton is a name to keep an eye on in your fantasy football drafts this season. Otton was a 4th-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and showed some promise last season. As the Bucs move into a likely rebuild, Otton will take on a much bigger role.

2023 Fantasy Football: Cade Otton Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Otton started 11 games for the Bucs last season catching 42 passes for 391 yards and two touchdowns. It wasn’t easy for Otton as he was TE2 behind Cameron Brate. But Otton showed improvements as the season went on and the staff has some high hopes for him entering 2023. Otton finished the season as TE31 which is impressive given that he scored less than one standard fantasy point through the first three games of the season.

Updated Tampa Bay Buccaneers outlook

Otton is now the clear-cut TE1 on the Bucs as Brate was released by Tampa Bay following the 2022 season. Tom Brady also retired which means Baker Mayfield will likely be the starting quarterback for the Bucs this season. They also released Leonard Fournette, so this will be a young, rebuilding team in 2023. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them trade some guys like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin sometime before the trade deadline this season.

Best-case scenario

Otton climbing to TE8-TE10 is the best-case scenario I see for him. Otton had a quiet season, but with him as TE1 for a team that will be throwing the ball a lot, this big of a rise wouldn’t be a shocker. Mayfield’s last time as a full-time starter in Cleveland, he targeted tight ends on 28.7% of his passes which was the second most in the NFL. Otton will get his targets and we should see his touchdown numbers go up in a big way as well.

Worst-case scenario

Otton climbs to somewhere around TE20-TE25. Barring injury, Otton should see his numbers improve in 2023 regardless. If he has a relatively quiet season, it would be because Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are getting the majority of his targets. With the two on the field, it could be tough for Otton to get the ball as much as I expect him to.

Prediction

Otton should climb to somewhere around TE12-TE14. He could be a late-round steal in fantasy this season and is extremely under the radar. As TE1 in Tampa Bay, he will play a big role on an offense that I expect to be playing from behind a good amount. We should see Mayfield target Otton fairly often.